Pet of the Week: Eve from the Pender Co. Humane Society

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Eve, an eight-year-old pit bull terrier mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society.

Those looking after Eve describe her as very sweet and snuggly. She is up-to-date on her vaccinations, spayed and heartworm negative.

Additionally, she is house trained, takes ivermectin monthly and uses the Seresto collar. Eve does have a mast cell tumor, but her handlers are hopeful that it can be treated.

Once she warms up to you, Eve loves attention and would love to be spoiled by her new family. She enjoys going on walks, riding in cars and laying in the middle of beds.

Eve would do best in a kid-free home that does not have any cats or another dog.

Those interested in adopting Eve are asked to call (919) 306-4663. The shelter can be reached at (910) 259-7022, with more information, including adoption fees and applications, available on the Pender County Humane Society website.

