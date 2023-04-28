Senior Connect
NC Maritime Museum at Southport seeking items and documents for new commercial fishing exhibit

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport is seeking the public’s help in obtaining materials for a new exhibit about commercial fishing in the Cape Fear Region.

The museum is seeking commercial fishing gear, cannery tins and tokens, boating equipment, and any documentation that adds historical context from Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender and lower Onslow counties.

“We’re looking for anything related to the commercial fishing business,” N.C. Maritime Museums’ Design Curator Rebecca Edwards said. “Specifically, we’d like items related to any of the shrimp or fish houses that were down on the water.”

Items should not be directly to the museum because the staff there is not set up to accept artifacts. Rather, the collections staff is based out of the museum’s sister site in Beaufort, and they will carry out the acquisition progress.

The museum is looking for items that were used during the 18th, 19th, and late 20th centuries in shad, mullet, menhaden, shrimp, clam and oyster fisheries, both farm-raised and locally harvested, and they are especially looking for anything historically related to sturgeon fishery.

“We don’t have anything for the sturgeon fishery, not even pictures, only a couple of news articles,” Edwards said.

Edwards says the museum’s goal is to create a comprehensive display of the community that played a role in the region’s history.

That was Southport’s main economy back then,” she said, “and I want to pay homage to them.”

To donate an object or documents, email Collections Manager Tessa Johnstone with an image of the object or documents and/or provide a brief description. Johnstone will work with museum staff to determine which items would work best in the exhibit based on when it was used, what it illustrates, if there is already a similar item in the collection and all other criteria.

“We would love the opportunity to display a wide variety of artifacts that give the visitors insight and appreciation for the Cape Fear fishing communities,” Edwards said.

To learn more information, contact Edwards at her email or (252) 504-7745.

