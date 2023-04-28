Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

No tax rate increase in recommended Wilmington budget even with proposed acquisition of Thermo Fisher office building

Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will be presented with a recommended budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year that will not include a tax rate increase, according to city staff.

While city staff previously anticipated recommending a 1.5 cent tax rate hike to finance the proposed purchase of the Thermo Fisher office building and adjacent property, city manager Tony Caudle says the proposed budget would fund those needs within the existing tax rate of 39.5 cents.

“We anticipate being able to propose a budget with no tax increase while still being able to accomplish many of the goals set by the Council, including the acquisition of the northern campus,” according to Caudle.

The $70 million purchase would include the 12-story Thermo Fisher office building located at 929 N Front Street, a 240-space parking garage underneath the building, 35 visitor parking spaces, a separate 1,022-space parking deck across the street, 240 parking spaces beside the building and about 3.26 acres of unused land north of the building.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right on top row: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee...
Sixth arrest made in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
Police: One person shot in Wilmington, taken to the hospital
Man arrested, accused of pushing woman out of truck
Gregory Charles Johnson
Bond set at $3M for man accused of attempting to murder law enforcement in Columbus County

Latest News

Free public concerts will be held this summer at the Port City Marina in Wilmington NC
Friday Night Live! free concert series returns to The Pier at Port City Marina
Ogden Park
Food Truck Rodeo set for June 11 at Ogden Park
New Hanover County Commission for Women
NHC Commission for Women seeking nominations for Inspiration Award
North Carolina Supreme Court
NC Supreme Court reinstates voter ID law, ends felons’ voting rights, overturns gerrymandering decision