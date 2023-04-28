No tax rate increase in recommended Wilmington budget even with proposed acquisition of Thermo Fisher office building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council will be presented with a recommended budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year that will not include a tax rate increase, according to city staff.

While city staff previously anticipated recommending a 1.5 cent tax rate hike to finance the proposed purchase of the Thermo Fisher office building and adjacent property, city manager Tony Caudle says the proposed budget would fund those needs within the existing tax rate of 39.5 cents.

“We anticipate being able to propose a budget with no tax increase while still being able to accomplish many of the goals set by the Council, including the acquisition of the northern campus,” according to Caudle.

The $70 million purchase would include the 12-story Thermo Fisher office building located at 929 N Front Street, a 240-space parking garage underneath the building, 35 visitor parking spaces, a separate 1,022-space parking deck across the street, 240 parking spaces beside the building and about 3.26 acres of unused land north of the building.

