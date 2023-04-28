NHC Commission for Women seeking nominations for Inspiration Award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Commission for Women is accepting nominees for its Inspiration Award from now until May 22.

The award aims to honor and celebrate people who inspire and uplift women via their contributions in areas such as community service, advocacy, business, arts, health and more.

“The Inspiration Award recognizes strong, creative, caring, innovative changemakers who lead by example, embrace civic responsibility, demonstrate exceptional leadership and service, and positively impact women and the broader community. Nominees must reside in New Hanover County,” states the announcement from the commission.

You can nominate a person on the City of Wilmington’s website.

The award will be given to the winner at the NHC Board of Commissioners meeting on June 20.

