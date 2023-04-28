Leland adopts plan to guide economic development

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland’s first economic development plan sets its sights on more diverse amenities, stronger health care and good, local jobs without diminishing its small-town roots.

The 2023-2027 Economic Development Strategic Plan was adopted during a Town Council meeting in April, guiding planning and development priorities through 2027. Officials worked with Creative Economic Development Consulting to create the plan over six months with input from around 900 residents.

“The strategic plan calls for continued investments in long-range planning such as studies and plans to ensure infrastructure keeps pace with growth. Citizens also want to expand and diversify retail and dining options, expand health care, and attract businesses with professional, high-paying jobs,” states an announcement by the town from Friday, April 28.

Citizens describe the town as a “growing, thriving community” with a “small-town quality of life with access to city amenities,” according to the plan. The town hopes to create the amenities people want without “losing established small-town roots.”

The consulting company got information from town staff, researched trends and interviewed local stakeholders.

“Input from the public, Town Council, the Economic Development Committee, and Town staff helped develop the plan,” states the announcement.

The full 2023-2027 Economic Development Strategic Plan is available online.

“We’re proud of the citizen and stakeholder input that helped create this plan, which will serve as a valuable tool in guiding our economic development priorities over the next several years,” said Economic and Community Development Director Gary Vidmar.

