Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

K-9 handler fired as police dog remains missing for weeks, officials say

Authorities in West Virginia say a police K-9 handler has been fired after their canine has gone missing for weeks. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs, Kimberly Donahue and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WSAZ/Gray News) - The handler of a police dog has reportedly been fired in connection with their K-9 partner’s disappearance.

WSAZ reports a Chapmanville Police Department K-9 handler has been fired this week after giving inconsistent statements regarding his missing dog.

Authorities in West Virginia said a police dog named Chase was first reported missing on April 11.

Officers responded to a home to help locate the canine and Chase’s handler told them that the animal escaped from a fenced yard.

The following day, Chapmanville police requested an investigation into the possible theft of the dog.

After recovering and reviewing hours of surveillance video, authorities said it was determined that Chase did not escape from his handler’s yard.

Police also determined that Chase was not stolen and that his handler’s statements about the dog’s disappearance were inconsistent.

According to Mayor Joel McNeely, the K-9 handler turned in all his police equipment on Friday and confirmed he was no longer with the department.

Authorities said they are continuing the search for the missing police dog.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee Anderson,...
Sixth arrest made in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
A teenager accused of bringing a gun to gym class appeared in court on Wednesday as prosecutors...
Student accused of bringing gun to class appears in court as district discusses school safety
It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man...
Business owner chases down man who allegedly threw rock through storefront window
Roy Carroll owns the Skyfall
So, who owns that mega yacht docked at Wrightsville Beach?

Latest News

Chandler Anderson first appearance on Thursday in New Hanover County.
Cape Fear Escorts under investigation for at least 15 years, prosecutor says more suspects in human trafficking string likely
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young
Seth Austin Jarman
Wilmington police searching for missing man
The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in...
2 US Army helicopters on training flight crash in Alaska