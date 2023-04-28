Friday Night Live! free concert series returns to The Pier at Port City Marina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pier at Port City Marina and Marina Grill have announced the lineup for this year’s “Friday Night Live! on the Pier” free concert series.

“In 2022, the concerts attracted 14,000 attendees to the pier and 2023 is sure to have no shortage of music enthusiast in attendance,” states an announcement.

The season will feature eight concerts on Friday nights from 6:30 to 10 p.m. between June 2 and Sept. 1. The organizers will also announce local bands to open for each show on Facebook.

Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase during the performances, which are:

June 2 - Satisfaction (Rolling Stones)

June 9 - Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi)

June 23 - 20 Ride (Zac Brown)

July 7 - Breakfast Club (Classic 80′s)

August 4 - Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

August 11 - Troubadour (70′s)

August 25 - Guardians of the Jukebox (MTV Hits)

September 1 - Departure (Journey)

“We hope that Friday Night Live! turns into a great, outdoor tradition for our community that offers a picturesque sunset view on the Cape Fear River,” said Haven Holsinger, Event Manager for Marina Grill, “We are eager to start the new season and look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Pier at Port City Marina.”

The series will partner with local charities to sell $1 wristbands for people old enough to drink alcoholic beverages.

