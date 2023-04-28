Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Food Truck Rodeo set for June 11 at Ogden Park

Ogden Park
Ogden Park(New Hanover County Parks & Gardens)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County has announced that the Food Truck Rodeo at Ogden Park will take place on Sunday, June 11.

The public is invited to join the event for food and fun from noon to 5 p.m.

The event was scheduled for April 30 but rescheduled due to weather concerns.

You can view the Facebook event page here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right on top row: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee...
Sixth arrest made in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
Police: One person shot in Wilmington, taken to the hospital
Man arrested, accused of pushing woman out of truck
Gregory Charles Johnson
Bond set at $3M for man accused of attempting to murder law enforcement in Columbus County

Latest News

Free public concerts will be held this summer at the Port City Marina in Wilmington NC
Friday Night Live! free concert series returns to The Pier at Port City Marina
Eve loves to go on walks, ride in the car and lay in the middle of beds.
Pet of the Week: Eve from the Pender Co. Humane Society
Eve loves to go on walks, ride in the car and lay in the middle of beds.
Pet of the Week: Eve from the Pender Co. Humane Society
Gattison was hired as the PCU Connect Supervisor in March of 2022 and has served as interim...
Port City United interim director to transition to director role