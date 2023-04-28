Food Truck Rodeo set for June 11 at Ogden Park

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County has announced that the Food Truck Rodeo at Ogden Park will take place on Sunday, June 11.

The public is invited to join the event for food and fun from noon to 5 p.m.

The event was scheduled for April 30 but rescheduled due to weather concerns.

You can view the Facebook event page here.

