First Alert Forecast: a warm-up with occasional storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this final Friday of April. A few gusty showers and storms are possible if not likely early in the day, but will gradually dwindle through the afternoon. The statistical driest month of the year in Wilmington has featured generous rainfall, and additional shower chances through the weekend will continue to push tallies into surplus territory for the month-to-date, and perhaps, the year-to-date, too.

Rain chances will drop from 60% Early Friday to 20% Saturday, and back to 60% for Sunday. The risk for flooding and severe storms, for now at least, appears marginal, but your First Alert Weather Team will plan to closely scrutinize the radar just in case.

On the temperature side, your First Alert Forecast opens with a balmy marine air mass through Friday with readings bouncing around the 70s and 80s. Saturday afternoon will present an opportunity for the warmest variety of 80s but, after that Sunday shower front, cooler 70s for highs and 50s for lows appear likely to return for the first days of May.

