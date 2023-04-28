Crews responding to gas leak at S. 2nd and Nun streets in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are responding to a gas leak at the intersection of South 2nd and Nun streets.

Per the Wilmington Fire Department, the call came in at a little after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

Crews with Duke Energy are on the way to the scene.

The WFD has advised neighbors to stay indoors. No evacuations have been called as of about 4:05 p.m.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

