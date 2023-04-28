Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews responding to gas leak at S. 2nd and Nun streets in Wilmington

(MGN)
(MGN)(WOWT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are responding to a gas leak at the intersection of South 2nd and Nun streets.

Per the Wilmington Fire Department, the call came in at a little after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

Crews with Duke Energy are on the way to the scene.

The WFD has advised neighbors to stay indoors. No evacuations have been called as of about 4:05 p.m.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right on top row: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee...
Sixth arrest made in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
Gregory Charles Johnson
Bond set at $3M for man accused of attempting to murder law enforcement in Columbus County
Police: One person shot in Wilmington, taken to the hospital
Man arrested, accused of pushing woman out of truck

Latest News

The Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area is set to take off on Saturday, April 26
“It’s a once in a lifetime kind of event,” 75 veterans to take off in Honor Flight this Saturday
Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
No tax rate increase in recommended Wilmington budget to help pay for Thermo Fisher building
Free public concerts will be held this summer at the Port City Marina in Wilmington NC
Friday Night Live! free concert series returns to The Pier at Port City Marina
Ogden Park
Food Truck Rodeo set for June 11 at Ogden Park