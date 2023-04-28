Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Charges pending for two in U.S. 17 ‘road rage’ incident

(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At approximately 8:32 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Scotts Hill and Blake Farm Boulevard.

According to a representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, two vehicles traveling north on U.S. 17 allegedly began engaging in road rage when one lost control and crossed the center line.

After crossing into the southbound traffic, the vehicle then collided with a dump truck and a truck with a trailer.

One person in the vehicle that crossed the center line and another individual in the truck with a trailer were both described to have sustained serious injuries. A representative of the State Highway Patrol did not have a current update on the victims’ status Friday morning.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, but charges are pending for both drivers who engaged in road rage before the crash.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee Anderson,...
Sixth arrest made in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
Man arrested, accused of pushing woman out of truck
Police: One person shot in Wilmington, taken to the hospital
Gregory Charles Johnson
Sheriff’s office: Standoff, shots fired at deputies in Columbus County

Latest News

The new $23.3 million U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County is getting ready to hit a major...
Traffic shift planned for new U.S. 701 bridge
Rolesha Spears
Rock Hill woman pleads guilty in wrong-way DUI crash that killed 4
As the university copes, the need for mental health resources grows, while access remains sparse.
After 2 student deaths in 24 hours, NC State increasing counseling, resources
NC State is in the process of putting in many recommendations made by its mental health task...
After 2 student deaths in 24 hours, NC State increasing counseling, resources