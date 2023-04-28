Charges pending for two in U.S. 17 ‘road rage’ incident

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At approximately 8:32 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Scotts Hill and Blake Farm Boulevard.

According to a representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, two vehicles traveling north on U.S. 17 allegedly began engaging in road rage when one lost control and crossed the center line.

After crossing into the southbound traffic, the vehicle then collided with a dump truck and a truck with a trailer.

One person in the vehicle that crossed the center line and another individual in the truck with a trailer were both described to have sustained serious injuries. A representative of the State Highway Patrol did not have a current update on the victims’ status Friday morning.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, but charges are pending for both drivers who engaged in road rage before the crash.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

