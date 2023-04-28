CFCC raises over $1 million for nursing scholarships

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Friday that it raised $1,046,994 for nursing scholarships, exceeding its $1 million goal.

“CFCC’s nursing programs are highly respected and have been recognized for producing some of the best nurses in the region and across the state. These programs are dedicated to providing education and hands-on skill experiences to students to prepare them to enter the workforce and fill a demand for skilled nursing professionals,” states CFCC’s announcement from April 28.

The funding will provide another 52 nursing scholarships for students, bringing the total number of these scholarships to about 130 per year.

“We are thrilled to have surpassed our goal of raising one million dollars for nursing scholarships,” said CFCC Vice President of Advancement and the Arts Shane Fernando. “Our community’s commitment to supporting the next generation of nurses is astonishing. With these funds, we can provide more scholarships to deserving students and help them achieve their career goals.”

The scholarships cover tuition, books, uniforms and other educational expenses and are open to any CFCC nursing students that demonstrate financial need.

