Cape Fear Escorts under investigation for at least 15 years, prosecutor says more suspects in human trafficking string likely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sixth suspect in a human trafficking investigation turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

Chandler Anderson appeared in court before a judge Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Anderson is under federal probation for drug-related charges in New Hanover and Durham counties. Anderson was released from federal custody last summer.

Anderson’s lawyer requested that his bond amount remain the same but changed to unsecured. He argued that Anderson is already being monitored regularly by authorities. The judge did not grant that request.

Prosecutor Connie Jordan also mentioned that Cape Fear Escorts—the company the six suspects worked for—has been under investigation for at least 15 years.

Dawn Ferrer, the executive director for A Safe Place, an organization that helps victims of human trafficking, said she’s known about that investigation and what authorities have tried to find.

“I’ve been involved at a safe place for a little over eight years. And Cape Fear Escorts has been the focus of law enforcement, even prior to me coming to a safe place. They just never had victims that were willing to come forward and tell their story. So, it has been a really long time coming,” Ferrer said.

District Attorney Ben David released a statement about the ongoing investigation:

“These arrests reflect the tireless efforts of law enforcement to hold people who prey on the vulnerable accountable for their actions. The survivors of this treatment are to be commended for their bravery in coming forward. It remains the commitment of the District Attorney’s Office, particularly as we conclude Sexual Assault Awareness Month, to ensure that no one is above the law or beneath its protection.”

Jordan, the prosecutor, also mentioned that while this might be the tip of the iceberg for these six defendants, she believes there will be more defendants in the future as this investigation continues.

The judge kept Anderson’s bond at $700,000 but said it would be right for him to have a probation review sooner than usual.

