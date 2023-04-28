Brunswick Co. commissioners to vote on recommendation for new sheriff

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will be looking over a resolution to appoint Chief Deputy Brian Chism as the county sheriff at their regular meeting on May 1 at 3 p.m.

Former Sheriff John Ingram, who announced his retirement last month, recommended Chism not only be named the interim sheriff but also serve the remainder of the current term until 2026.

The Brunswick County GOP also unanimously voted to recommend Chism to become the next sheriff on April 24.

The board will also conduct Fiscal Year 2024 budget workshop at 10 a.m. that will address changes to the county’s water and sewer system development fees.

You can find the full agenda here. To submit public comment on the budget workshop’s latest analysis report, visit here.

