After 2 student deaths in 24 hours, NC State increasing counseling, resources

NC State is in the process of putting in many recommendations made by its mental health task force, formed following multiple other student deaths this year.
By Lillian Donahue
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) - The North Carolina State University community is mourning the loss of two students to suicide within 24 hours.

The university’s police chief, Daniel House, said officers found one young man dead in the woods Wednesday night. Then Thursday afternoon, police responded to another death at a residence hall.

“Any time we have a member of our community, or any community for that matter, that takes his own life is tragic,” House said. “A lot of our officers are actually taking training specifically designed on how to deal with these types of situations.”

Additionally, Chancellor Randy Woodson called the incidents “heartbreaking” in a statement. It read in part:

NC State Counseling Services will have many pop-up spaces available for students across the next few days to stop by, talk and get resources.

Friday, April 28: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Caldwell Hall, Lounge

Friday, April 28: 1-4 p.m., Talley 4280

Monday, May 1: 1-4 p.m., Talley 3210

Furthermore, NC State is in the process of putting in many recommendations made by its mental health task force, formed following multiple other student deaths this school year.

Sophomore and mental health task force member Eleanor Lott said that students, faculty and staff took action in creating wellness days, reducing counseling wait times and placing mental health professionals across campus.

“This is my community and these are my friends and I want to see my friends thrive,” Lott said. “Some of the longer term goals look a lot like education, educating our students on how to take better care of themselves mentally, as well as educating our professionals and our professors on what mental health looks like today and our students.”

Click here to access Wolfpack Wellness Resources.

Warning signs of suicide informational pamphlet
Warning signs of suicide informational pamphlet (National Institute of Mental Health)

