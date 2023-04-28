After 2 student deaths in 24 hours, NC State increasing counseling, resources

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) - The North Carolina State University community is mourning the loss of two students to suicide within 24 hours.

The university’s police chief, Daniel House, said officers found one young man dead in the woods Wednesday night. Then Thursday afternoon, police responded to another death at a residence hall.

“Any time we have a member of our community, or any community for that matter, that takes his own life is tragic,” House said. “A lot of our officers are actually taking training specifically designed on how to deal with these types of situations.”

Additionally, Chancellor Randy Woodson called the incidents “heartbreaking” in a statement. It read in part:

“I know there’s little I can say to console the deep hurt or heal the immense grief felt by the family and friends of these young people and others we’ve lost this year. What I can say is that I, along with so many caring members of our community, share in this grief. Please take extra care of yourselves, keep an eye out for each other and be on the lookout for those around you who might need help. Don’t be afraid to intervene if you think a friend is struggling, and please don’t feel ashamed if you’re struggling.”

NC State Counseling Services will have many pop-up spaces available for students across the next few days to stop by, talk and get resources.

Friday, April 28: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Caldwell Hall, Lounge

Friday, April 28: 1-4 p.m., Talley 4280

Monday, May 1: 1-4 p.m., Talley 3210

Furthermore, NC State is in the process of putting in many recommendations made by its mental health task force, formed following multiple other student deaths this school year.

Sophomore and mental health task force member Eleanor Lott said that students, faculty and staff took action in creating wellness days, reducing counseling wait times and placing mental health professionals across campus.

“This is my community and these are my friends and I want to see my friends thrive,” Lott said. “Some of the longer term goals look a lot like education, educating our students on how to take better care of themselves mentally, as well as educating our professionals and our professors on what mental health looks like today and our students.”

Click here to access Wolfpack Wellness Resources.

Warning signs of suicide informational pamphlet (National Institute of Mental Health)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.