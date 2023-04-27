Senior Connect
Water rescue devices return to Oak Island beach

A rescue tube on Oak Island.(WECT)
A rescue tube on Oak Island.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue announced on Thursday, April 27 that its water rescue devices have returned to the beach and are ready for use.

In an announcement on Facebook, OIWR stated that the devices were successfully used to save multiple lives last year.

The rescue group shared the following instructions on how to use the rescue tubes:

  • “If you see someone caught in a rip current or struggling to stay afloat, immediately call 911, or have another beachgoer call 911.
  • Run to the rescue device (wooden post and sign) and remove the yellow rescue tube by releasing the Velcro strap.
  • Take the device down to the wet sand.
  • A strong swimmer can place the strap over their neck and shoulder and swim towards the victim. When they reach the victim, the rescue tube should be extended to the victim so they grab the device and not the rescuer.
  • When the victim is calm, both victim and rescuer can stay afloat using the device.
  • After both people have regained their strength, they can choose to swim to shore using the float, or wait for a rescue boat to pick them up. Multiple rescue boats are alerted for these calls.”

OIWR stated that the basic instructions are printed on the tubes, but additional information can easily be found online if needed.

