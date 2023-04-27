Snapchats new AI feature concerns users

Senior Connect
Snapchats new AI bot feature concerns users
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The myAI app is a new feature that has been added to all Snapchat user’s phones across the county, whether users want it or not.

“First, I tried to delete it cause I couldn’t figure it out, but my mom and grandma always tell me not to mess with the AI stuff, and all the movies creep me out, so I was just creeped out by it,” said Caroline Mott, an ECU Freshman.

In February, Snapchat released the new AI feature to all Snapchat Plus subscribers, but it has since expanded to all users.

According to Snapchat’s website, my AI is an “experimental, friendly chatbot.” That can “answer burning trivia questions, offer advice on the perfect gift for your BFF’s birthday, or help plan a hiking trip for a long weekend.”

But while that information could be useful, some are hesitant to actually use it.

“I know people that have conversations with it, nobody that like has any real use out of it; they just messing with it,” said Caroline Mott, an ECU Freshman.

I tested the new AI bot out myself to see if the concerns were validated, and it did track my location. However, Snapchat’s website says your AI won’t have access to that if you’ve never allowed it.

Unfortunately, for old users who once allowed those settings, the AI bot will still know your location even if you turn them off now. Those kinds of privacy issues are making some users weary.

“I’ve kind of messed around given it very vague answers like alright, I go to church, I sing, things like that, nothing super personal, though,” said Bennett.

When the feature was first added, only users who subscribed to Snapchat Plus could clear the feature from their feed. Recently, Snapchat changed it to allow all users to clear their feeds, but you still can not delete the AI bot.

