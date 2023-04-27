Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office: Standoff, shots fired at deputies in Columbus County

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County Sheriff’s Office report says that deputies were shot at while responding to a domestic violence call on Wednesday, April 26, along U.S. 74/76 near Delco.

According to the report, deputies responded to 21925 Andrew Jackson Hwy E in reference to a report of domestic violence with shots fired.

One of the victims had gone to the residence to pick up the suspect. While there, the suspect allegedly became violent and began to assault the 37-year-old victim. The 47-year-old suspect, who the sheriff’s office has not confirmed the name of to WECT, then went to retrieve a gun.

The victim grabbed a juvenile who was at the residence and fled to safety. When deputies arrived, they moved the two before the suspect reportedly began firing shots at them.

Following a brief standoff, the suspect surrendered without further incident.

A neighbor’s home was struck multiple times during the incident. Additionally, damage was reported to a truck owned by the sheriff’s office.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

