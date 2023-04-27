Rock Hill woman pleads guilty in wrong-way DUI crash that killed 4

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a wrong-way crash that killed four people, including a 5-year-old child and a teen, in October of 2021.

Rolesha Spears appeared in court Thursday morning, where she entered guilty pleas to four counts of felony driving under the influence involving death and one count of child endangerment.

She was sentenced to 25 years for the DUI counts and 10 years for the child endangerment count. They’re set to run concurrently for a total of 25 years.

Spears had been drinking and was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 77 near Rock Hill when she crashed into another car head-on.

A 5-year-old named Rylee Pate, who was in the car with Spears, was killed in the crash.

Rylee Pate, 5, was one of the four people killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill on Oct. 10, 2021. (Source: York County Court)

Jasmine Givens, 27, Bri’Asia Moore, 20, and Nykiera Moore, 17, were in the car that was struck. They also died as a result of the collision.

Bri’Asia Moore, 20, and Nykiera Moore, 17, left to right, were killed in a wrong-way DUI crash on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill on Oct. 10, 2021. (Source: York County Court)

