Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Rock Hill woman pleads guilty in wrong-way DUI crash that killed 4

A 5-year-old named Rylee Pate was killed in the crash.
Rolesha Spears
Rolesha Spears(Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a wrong-way crash that killed four people, including a 5-year-old child and a teen, in October of 2021.

Rolesha Spears appeared in court Thursday morning, where she entered guilty pleas to four counts of felony driving under the influence involving death and one count of child endangerment.

She was sentenced to 25 years for the DUI counts and 10 years for the child endangerment count. They’re set to run concurrently for a total of 25 years.

Spears had been drinking and was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 77 near Rock Hill when she crashed into another car head-on.

A 5-year-old named Rylee Pate, who was in the car with Spears, was killed in the crash.

Rylee Pate, 5, was one of the four people killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 77 in Rock...
Rylee Pate, 5, was one of the four people killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill on Oct. 10, 2021.(Source: York County Court)

Related: 5-year-old girl killed in a wrong way crash is remembered in Rock Hill

Jasmine Givens, 27, Bri’Asia Moore, 20, and Nykiera Moore, 17, were in the car that was struck. They also died as a result of the collision.

Bri’Asia Moore, 20, and Nykiera Moore, 17, left to right, were killed in a wrong-way DUI crash...
Bri’Asia Moore, 20, and Nykiera Moore, 17, left to right, were killed in a wrong-way DUI crash on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill on Oct. 10, 2021.(Source: York County Court)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee Anderson,...
Sixth arrest made in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man...
Business owner chases down man who allegedly threw rock through storefront window
Kshaun Ahmad Williams
Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School
Eddie Richard Jr.
Sheriff’s office: Man stops himself halfway through bank robbery in New Hanover County

Latest News

Town of Cerro Gordo rescinds boil water advisory
Local groups help release five rehabilitated turtles at Sunset Beach on April 27, 2023
Police help escort rehabilitated turtles for release at Sunset Beach
Girls take part at a GE Hitachi STEM event in downtown Wilmington on Thursday, April 27.
GE Hitachi holds STEM event for middle schools girls
Man arrested, accused of pushing woman out of truck