Ridership for Wave’s RideMICRO increases from 200 to 1,400 monthly

One of Wave Transit's RideMICRO vans
One of Wave Transit's RideMICRO vans
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit’s RideMICRO ridership has increased by 800 percent, from about 200 monthly passengers in March 2022 to 1,400 monthly in January 2023.

Moovit, RideMICRO’s service provider, announced the statistics on Tuesday, April 25.

Wave currently manages several fixed routes via the Port City Trolley and bus system that are primarily within Wilmington city limits. RideMICRO works closer to something like Uber. The on-demand system picks up riders at thousands of pre-determined spots and take them to other areas within the service area for a $2 fee.

While people can schedule rides using an online form or phone number, the announcement says about 70 percent of bookings are from the RideMICRO app.

The Wave's RideMICRO services are outlined in the green zones, while the fixed-route buses and...
The Wave's RideMICRO services are outlined in the green zones, while the fixed-route buses and trolley are the blue lines.

Much of the ridership, 39 percent, is in northern New Hanover County (Zone 4). The next highest activity zone is southern NHC (Zone 3) with 45 percent, southeast Pender County (Zone 2) with 15 percent and northern Brunswick County with 11 percent (Zone 1).

The announcement from Moovit notes that over a quarter of the 800 percent increase since launch was after April, when RideMICRO began serving northern NHC.

“Our regular customers have been booking more trips, more frequently as the program develops,” said Marie Parker, Wave Transit’s Executive Director. “With Moovit’s platform, we’ve built a program our community is excited to try and expand public transit access for three counties.”

Wave Transit also plans to expand RideMICRO services into Castle Hayne, as announced in December.

