Portion of U.S. 17 closed in both directions near Winnabow following wreck

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department announced at 5:06 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 that a portion of U.S. 17 is closed at this time near Winnabow due to a wreck.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, U.S. 17 is closed in both directions near Zion Church Road.

Commuters in the area are asked to use Zion Church Road as a detour.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

