Police help escort rehabilitated turtles for release at Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Sunset Beach Police Department helped escort five sea turtles to the beach to be released back into the ocean on Thursday, April 27.

“The turtles have been under the care of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (KBSTRRC) in Surf City, NC. Some of the turtles had been at the rehabilitation facility since December 2022. The five juvenile green turtles had all been found cold-stunned,” states the Facebook post from the police department.

This is the second time turtles have been released at Sunset Beach after being rehabilitated.

Local groups help release five rehabilitated turtles at Sunset Beach on April 27, 2023 (Sunset Beach Police Department)

