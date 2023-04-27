Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Opportunity to donate blood today in Wilmington

(10/11 NOW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A blood drive is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Independence Mall in Wilmington on Thursday, April 27.

According to an announcement from Rotary Clubs of Wilmington, the event is being co-sponsored by Masonic Lodge #319 and Wilmington Kiwanis.

The drive is located next to Top Toad in the mall at 3500 Oleander Drive.

All donors are welcome, and those interested can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org by using the sponsor code “Rotary” or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Donors are asked to bring their photo ID and be well-hydrated.

“Come to give in April and you’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. Getaway includes flights, hotel, $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide,” states an announcement on the American Red Cross website.

A blood drive is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Independence Mall in Wilmington on...
A blood drive is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Independence Mall in Wilmington on Thursday, April 27.(American Red Cross)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, which the NHCSO is a part of, made five...
Six charged in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man...
Business owner chases down man who allegedly threw rock through storefront window
Kshaun Ahmad Williams
Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School
Eddie Richard Jr.
Sheriff’s office: Man stops himself halfway through bank robbery in New Hanover County

Latest News

The free event is scheduled to run from noon to 5 p.m. at Soundside Park.
Food, activities and live music to feature at Surf City’s ‘Bridge Jam’ in May
The 191-foot long yacht has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again.
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
The Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area is set to take off on Saturday, April 26
Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area to take off Saturday
Hotel Ballast in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina
StepUp Wilmington to host fundraising luncheon