Opportunity to donate blood today in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A blood drive is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Independence Mall in Wilmington on Thursday, April 27.

According to an announcement from Rotary Clubs of Wilmington, the event is being co-sponsored by Masonic Lodge #319 and Wilmington Kiwanis.

The drive is located next to Top Toad in the mall at 3500 Oleander Drive.

All donors are welcome, and those interested can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org by using the sponsor code “Rotary” or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Donors are asked to bring their photo ID and be well-hydrated.

“Come to give in April and you’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. Getaway includes flights, hotel, $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide,” states an announcement on the American Red Cross website.

