Myrtle Beach man out on bond for attempted murder leads officers on chase in stolen car, documents show

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man out on bond for attempted murder is accused of leading officers from multiple organizations on a chase in a stolen car Tuesday night.

Horry County police officers reported hearing the Conway Police Department attempting to stop a vehicle on Hwy 501 near Four Mile Rd. for a suspected DUI.

The report states the vehicle was traveling north on Hwy 501 and had its hazard flashers on. CPD was called off the chase as it crossed out of Conway city limits.

Officers with HCPD spotted the vehicle, a 2012 gray Ford Fusion with South Carolina plates traveling on Hwy 501 near Hwy 22, with the flashers still on.

According to the report, as the officers caught up with the car near Nobles Road in Aynor, they were told it had just been reported stolen out of Myrtle Beach.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the owner of the Ford was delivering food and left the keys in it. When he returned, the car was gone.

The driver of the now-stolen Ford refused to stop when HCPD attempted to pull him over, continuing to drive 45 mph in a 60 mph zone, the report states.

HCPD said the driver led officers through Aynor on Hwy 501 and, as the chase approached the bridge to cross into Marion County, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Marion County were notified.

In Marion County, the driver suddenly sped up to 110 mph.

According to the report, HCPD continued following the Ford until Marion County law enforcement officers got into place.

Before Marion County officials were in position, the Ford abruptly turned into a church, rammed a gate and continued into the church parking lot.

HCPD’s report states the car continued behind the church, through a chain link fence gate and into the woods.

Law enforcement caught up to the car, which had stopped in the woods and still running, but the driver was no longer there.

According to the report, officers could hear the suspect running through the woods and chased after him.

Officers found Anthony Gamble, 30, of Myrtle Beach laying down in the woods in an attempt to hide himself.

The report states that a search found Gamble was wanted out of GA; however, it was an instate pickup only for a traffic offense. His license was found to be suspended for failure to pay traffic tickets and he was considered a habitual offender, although that was greater than five years ago.

Gamble was taken to J. Rueben Long Detention Center and faces with one charge each for improper lane change and stealing a vehicle. He also received two charges each for driving with a suspended license and failure to stop for a blue light.

Court records show Gamble still has charges pending for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and vehicle theft in Marion County.

Gamble previously pleaded guilty to charges of hit and run in 2019. He was sentenced to a year but received credit for time served.

