Man arrested, accused of pushing woman out of truck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police have arrested a man accused of pushing a woman out of a truck while it was moving in Wilmington on Sunday night.

John Eric Thompson turned himself in on Thursday. The Wilmington Police Department charged him with assault inflicting bodily injury and felony hit and run, and he received a $50,000 secured bond.

“A WPD officer noticed a female lying in the roadway in the 2400 block of Carolina Beach Road. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. Upon further investigation, it was determined that 42-year-old John Eric Thompson of Scotts Hill was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim who he then pushed out of a moving vehicle,” states the announcement from the WPD.

