Local organization working to help human trafficking victims

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Six men have been charged in a human trafficking string after a six-month-long investigation. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the crimes happened in and around New Hanover County, and there are more than 150 victims.

“We want to help the victims. We want to get them the help that they need,” New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said.

Dawn Ferrer is the Executive Director of A Safe Place. She says the agency is ready to help any of the more than 150 victims who come through their doors.

“Hopefully we can be here to provide whatever support is needed,” Ferrer said.

Ferrer said in recent years they have come into contact and helped more victims than usual.

“And I really think it’s a couple of things. I think as far as our area goes; it coincides with substance use with the opioid crisis that hit hard here in 2018. But that in conjunction with the online recruitment, like 65% of the cases reported to the national human trafficking hotline in 2021 were all from that online recruitment.”

She said the results of this recent investigation show this crime is happening right in front of our eyes.

“It truly is everywhere. You do picture certain areas where you think that it’s common, and it is truly it’s anywhere and it isn’t even just in hotels and motels. It’s in, you know, residential communities as well,” Ferrer said.

That’s why she says it’s important to always be aware of your surroundings.

“Be vigilant, be aware, learn what the signs are. But honestly, listen to your gut. And if you’re seeing things that just don’t look right, reach out to law enforcement, or you can always call our tip line as well.”

Ferrer also said there are some things to look out for if you think something might be wrong.

“If you see activity, whether it’s a home, or whether it’s a hotel, where you’re seeing young women go in, they’re not coming out for hours, you’re seeing obviously that influx of men, in and out, it is women who are submissive, nervous, not making eye contact, generally not in control of the conversation, not in control of their money, their ID, traveling with very few items,” Ferrer said. They may not even realize they’re in Wilmington, you know, they’ve been moved around to, you know, several cities over a short period of time. So, I would say those and then you know, substance use too can be a sign.”

Ferrer added that A Safe Place will be opening a long-term, 18-month residential program this summer that she hopes some victims will take advantage of to get the help they need.

