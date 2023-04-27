Leland VFW announces prom night for seniors

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland VFW Post 12196 is sponsoring a senior prom night at the Leland Cultural Arts Center set to occur from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

President of College Hunks and the New Bern Chamber of Commerce Jeff Moss will DJ the event with nostalgic music.

Guests are asked to dress in the era of their own senior prom, and refreshments will be provided by Lower Cape Fear Life Care. There will be a 50/50 raffle and items up for auction.

Celebrity Bartenders include Mayor Brenda Bozeman, Friends of the Battleship North Carolina President Adm. Ron Henderson and Post 12196 member Army General Dan Allyn.

Tickets are $30 per person, and guests are asked to contact the VFW at vfwpost12196@gmail.com to make a reservation to help plan refreshments.

