Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say over 23,000 bags and two firearms are off the streets after a month-long investigation.

Officers with the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force arrested 47-year-old Paul Woody of Greenville after raiding an apartment on Beech Street.

The officers said the search resulted in 23,320 bags of heroin and two guns being seized from the apartment. According to police, the heroin has a street value of $185,000.

Woody was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to the Pitt County Jail and given a $ 1,575,000 secure bond.

Additional charges are possible, according to police.

