Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

GE Hitachi holds STEM event for middle schools girls

Girls take part at a GE Hitachi STEM event in downtown Wilmington on Thursday, April 27.
Girls take part at a GE Hitachi STEM event in downtown Wilmington on Thursday, April 27.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy hosted its annual Girls in Technology STEM event for middle schoolers on Thursday, April 27.

Girls from eight schools in New Hanover and Pender counties took part in the event at the Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington.

All together around 90 girls participated in the event with hands-on activities with GE technologists and engineers.

This mark’s the event’s 13th year promoting women in science, technology, engineering and math.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee Anderson,...
Sixth arrest made in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man...
Business owner chases down man who allegedly threw rock through storefront window
Kshaun Ahmad Williams
Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School
Eddie Richard Jr.
Sheriff’s office: Man stops himself halfway through bank robbery in New Hanover County

Latest News

Town of Cerro Gordo rescinds boil water advisory
A rescue tube on Oak Island.
Water rescue devices return to Oak Island beach
Special Olympics New Hanover County held its 2023 Spring Games for adults at Ashley High School...
Special Olympics NHC to hosts Spring Games for adults
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming