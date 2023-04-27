GE Hitachi holds STEM event for middle schools girls

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy hosted its annual Girls in Technology STEM event for middle schoolers on Thursday, April 27.

Girls from eight schools in New Hanover and Pender counties took part in the event at the Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington.

All together around 90 girls participated in the event with hands-on activities with GE technologists and engineers.

This mark’s the event’s 13th year promoting women in science, technology, engineering and math.

