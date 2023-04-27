First Alert Forecast: April showers to bring May cooldown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Believe it or not, April is, historically and statistically, the driest month of the year for Wilmington and much of the Cape Fear Region. This April, though, has featured generous rainfall - enough to beat back a lingering drought in many cases - and that includes an official Wilmington tally of 5.4 inches.

Your First Alert Forecast stocks chances for more April showers through the 30th, including 30% for Thursday, 60% for early Friday, 20% for Saturday, and 60% for Sunday. The risk for flooding and severe storms, for now at least, appears marginal, but your First Alert Weather Team will plan to closely scrutinize the radar just in case.

On the temperature side, your First Alert Forecast opens with a balmy marine air mass through Friday with readings bouncing around the 60s and 70s. Saturday afternoon will present an opportunity for 80s but, after that Sunday shower front, cooler 70s for highs and 50s for lows appear likely to return for the first days of May.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.