Environmental groups appeal dismissal of lawsuit to force chemical studies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four environmental health groups have appealed to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals’s dismissal of their lawsuit to order EPA to require Chemours to fund studies on PFAS pollution.

“Our basic human right to bodily integrity is under attack and our communities deserve access to these health studies. We are appealing this disappointing decision because it serves no one but the chemical companies who continue to hold hostage our regulatory institutions at the expense of our health and wellbeing,” Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear, said.

Cape Fear River Watch, Center for Environmental Health, Clean Cape Fear, and Toxic Free NC are seeking a review of Judge Richard Meyer’s decision that the EPA was granting the groups’ petition.

The groups allege that EPA failed to require nearly all the health studies requested, including an epidemiological study of the exposed population and testing on mixtures of PFAS found in drinking water.

“This ruling sets a dangerous precedent for any communities fighting for protections under the Toxic Substances Control Act. This EPA, and EPAs under future administrations, have now been given carte blanche to continue this semantic trickery to claim they’ve granted petitions while actively denying them – effectively denying the needs of communities and supporting industry polluters,” said Dana Sargent of Cape Fear River Watch.

You can read the full Notice of Appeal here.

