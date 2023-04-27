CFCC students partner with Welcome Home Angel to surprise special needs children with new rooms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local nonprofit Welcome Home Angel hosted a ‘big reveal’ for two boys’ functional room transformation in partnership with CFCC’s Interior Design Program on Wednesday, April 26.

Supporters, funders and guests were at the homes to celebrate the children as they saw their new rooms for the first time.

College students in the Interior Design program coordinated the space transformations as part of their capstone course. Student teams met with the families to understand their child’s diagnoses, presented a designed plan, sourced materials and installed design features.

“They created a very serene space with very dark, cool tones that allow him to kind of escape and have a safe space. So, they did everything from sensory items in the room, to a bed that had a slide with it and some more storage, in addition to some bathroom upfits that helped him with his activities of daily living skills,” Craig Wagner, Executive Director of Welcome Home Angel, said.

Last week, one boy Dax received a jungle-inspired playroom and soothing bedroom. The makeover has already provided immediate relief, and he is sleeping in his bed for the first time in years. Dax now has a safe, functional sensory room that has already reduced the impacts of his dual diagnosis of autism and Down syndrome.

On Wednesday, one child Dom was given an ocean-inspired bedroom and outdoor enhancements to help create a soothing oasis for down-regulating and a safer environment for Autism-centered care. The Handyman Connection created an ensuite bathroom entrance from the bedroom to improve care and activities of daily living. To include siblings as part of the makeover, Dom’s sister, Brooklyn, will also receive a mini makeover.

“There is nothing better than a big reveal day and seeing the face on the child when they see their new space for the first time, especially with the bathroom improvements that will allow the family to provide better care as well,” Wagner said. “We’re just grateful for our partnership with Cape Fear Community College, the interior design program, as well as the Handyman Connection, they were the contractors for the project who opened up the room from his bedroom to the bathroom, which will help with his therapy skills that he’s learning.”

