Burgaw antique store becomes home to new mural

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Burgaw Antiqueplace is now the home of a new mural featuring a train at the front of the store.

The mural depicts a train in honor of William A. Wright, the president of the Wilmington and Weldon Railway in the mid-1800s, according to an announcement from the Town of Burgaw on Thursday, April 27.

“It was an honor to paint the W. A. Wright train that once ran through Burgaw,” said artist Eden Mills. “Murals will help our businesses grow as people and tourists admire these works of art. I enjoyed painting this locomotive for Burgaw Antiqueplace and I appreciate all the feedback and support for large murals in the Town of Burgaw.”

The store’s owner, John Westbrook, worked with Mills on the project. Mills has been painting since she was a child and has a studio in The Arts at Burgaw Antiqueplace.

“I wanted to turn this space into a place for art,’’ Westbrook said. ”I wanted it to have a historical relevance.”

You can visit the mural and store at 101 S Wright St. #455 in Burgaw.

