Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Burgaw antique store becomes home to new mural

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A new mural painted in honor of William A. Wright at Burgaw Antiqueplace
A new mural painted in honor of William A. Wright at Burgaw Antiqueplace(Town of Burgaw)

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Burgaw Antiqueplace is now the home of a new mural featuring a train at the front of the store.

The mural depicts a train in honor of William A. Wright, the president of the Wilmington and Weldon Railway in the mid-1800s, according to an announcement from the Town of Burgaw on Thursday, April 27.

The sign for a new mural at Burgaw Antiqueplace
The sign for a new mural at Burgaw Antiqueplace(Town of Burgaw)

“It was an honor to paint the W. A. Wright train that once ran through Burgaw,” said artist Eden Mills. “Murals will help our businesses grow as people and tourists admire these works of art. I enjoyed painting this locomotive for Burgaw Antiqueplace and I appreciate all the feedback and support for large murals in the Town of Burgaw.”

The store’s owner, John Westbrook, worked with Mills on the project. Mills has been painting since she was a child and has a studio in The Arts at Burgaw Antiqueplace.

“I wanted to turn this space into a place for art,’’ Westbrook said. ”I wanted it to have a historical relevance.”

You can visit the mural and store at 101 S Wright St. #455 in Burgaw.

Burgaw passed an ordinance setting rules for murals earlier this month

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee Anderson,...
Six charged in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man...
Business owner chases down man who allegedly threw rock through storefront window
A teenager accused of bringing a gun to gym class appeared in court on Wednesday as prosecutors...
Student accused of bringing gun to class appears in court as district discusses school safety
Roy Carroll owns the Skyfall
So, who owns that mega yacht docked at Wrightsville Beach?

Latest News

Following a brief standoff, the suspect surrendered without further incident.
Sheriff’s office: Standoff, shots fired at deputies in Columbus County
Special Olympics New Hanover County held its 2023 Spring Games for adults at Ashley High School...
Special Olympics NHC to hosts Spring Games for adults
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
Leland VFW announces prom night for seniors