Work begins on new facilities and expansions for Dosher’s hospital and clinics

A rendering of the new Dosher Emergency Department to be built at the corner of East 9th and...
A rendering of the new Dosher Emergency Department to be built at the corner of East 9th and North Howe streets(Dosher Memorial Hospital)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital announced that it begun its first phase of a seven-year plan to improve its facilities on Wednesday, April 26.

During the first phase, crews will work to:

  • Expand the Central Sterile space and install a second washer
  • Add three provider work spaces at Dosher Medical Plaza on Long Beach Road
  • Construct two additional provider pods on Oak Island
  • Expand the Hospital Lab to 2,409 square feet to make the waiting area bigger, add bench space and add a blood draw station and patient restroom
  • Expand the pharmacy to 2,243 square feet
  • Build a new 8,000-square-foot Emergency Department Complex at the corner of E 9th and N Howe streets.

“The new Emergency Department will increase the current treatment spaces from 10 to 14 and will also include the addition of 6-8 vertical care chairs, to streamline wait times and care for patients of lower acuity. The new ED space will include its own X-Ray, lab draw station, and registration desk. The old Emergency Department will be converted to clinic space for medical providers,” states an announcement from Dosher.

The hospital expects the work, which is Phase I of its seven-year Master Facility Plan, to be completed in about three years.

“As our community grows, Dosher must continue to grow as well. The Master Facility Plan will support Dosher’s mission in providing extraordinary care through these vital renovations and upgrades. Furthermore, this project illustrates how our area’s tax dollars are reinvesting in local healthcare,” said Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley.

A rendering of the Dosher Oak Island Medical Clinic renovations
A rendering of the Dosher Oak Island Medical Clinic renovations(Dosher Memorial Hospital)
Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley announces the start of Phase 1 of the hospital's master...
Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley announces the start of Phase 1 of the hospital's master facility plan(Dosher Memorial Hospital)

