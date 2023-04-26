Senior Connect
Trial date set for woman accused of killing mother in Oak Island

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A trial is set to begin on May 22 for a woman accused of killing her mother in Oak Island in 2018.

According to an autopsy, Julia Copenhaver’s 63-year-old mother Susan Louise Copenhaver received 95 stab and slash wounds and 33 blunt force injuries.

District Attorney Jon David’s office says she has been held continuously in custody since she was arrested, but the resolution has been delayed because of “the defendant’s mental condition.” The DA says she is “currently competent to stand trial” and will be a top priority case on the trial date.

Officers went to Susan Copenhaver’s home in Oak Island after getting family members called 911 to express their fears that Julia Copenhaver may have hurt her mother.

“She’s been having this delusion that she’s public enemy No. 1, that my mom is out to get her,” Susan’s son said. “I kept asking, ‘Is mom alive?’”

Law enforcement has said that Julia drove from Virginia to her mother’s home in the middle of the night. She said to officers that the visit was a “surprise.”

You can read our previous coverage below:

Autopsy: Daughter stabbed, slashed, hit mother 128 times
‘Something’s going on there that’s not right': 911 recordings reveal family’s concern for woman found dead in Oak Island
Suspect arrested in Oak Island death investigation allegedly killed her mother, left her in closet



