Student accused of bringing gun to class appears in court as district discusses school safety

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teenager accused of bringing a gun to gym class appeared in court on Wednesday as prosecutors asked the judge to hand down a $1 million bond.

Kshaun Ahmad William, 18, is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond. If he makes that bond, he’ll be placed on house arrest and only be allowed to leave to go to work or participate in LINC, a nonprofit offering programs and case management to people returning from prison.

Williams will also be permitted to go to school if a school invites him to attend. An attorney said in court today the school system has suspended him from Ashley High School.

Meanwhile, school district leaders are discussing safety in schools in light of Williams’s arrest. Still, some are wondering why more hasn’t been done to protect students in classrooms, even asking why metal detectors or clear backpack policies haven’t gone into effect.

District leaders say all of that is being considered as administrators work on a plan to better address security concerns. New Hanover County’s commissioners have offered $1 million in funding to improve security in schools. That’s part of the county’s capital allocation that’s been in effect for about three years. NHCS chief communications officer Joshua Smith says the district plans to put that annual funding to good use.

“We’ll make refinements along the way,” said Smith. “We’ll take what happened yesterday and we’ll do a deep dive. We’ll dissect what went right, what could have gone better and we’ll make those intrative improvements so that next time -- hopefully there won’t be a next time but if it is -- we’ll be even more prepared.”

Smith says he expects the topic of security to come up at future Board of Education meetings and encourages parents with questions or concerns to bring those to board members’ attention at that time.

