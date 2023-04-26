StepUp Wilmington to host fundraising luncheon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - StepUp Wilmington will hold its annual fundraising luncheon in celebration of its 20-year anniversary at Hotel Ballast on Thursday, April 27.

“This is the organization’s largest funding event of the year. Join community and business leaders to hear stories from individuals served by StepUp,” states the announcement from StepUp.

The luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Entry is free, but the organizers encourage donations. You can contact Ally with StepUp at ally@stepupwilmington.org to learn more or reserve a seat.

“StepUp Wilmington serves individuals who are unemployed and/or underemployed and are seeking greater opportunities to work, lead thriving careers, and find long-term stability,” the announcement continues. “So far this fiscal year, StepUp has placed 200 jobs, on pace to meet a record goal of 240 jobs for the fiscal year.”

