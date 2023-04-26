Stephen Marley to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Stephen Marley’s Babylon By Bus Tour is set to take a stop at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Wednesday, August 9.

Tickets are on sale now on the Live Nation website. They will also be available at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Friday.

Marley has won eight Grammys, six of which were for Best Reggae Album.

The concert is branded as part of the venue’s REV Rocks Concert Series.

