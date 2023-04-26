Senior Connect
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach

"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again.
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again.(Robert Kaess)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - “Skyfall,” a 191-foot long yacht, is back at Wrightsville Beach and has caught the eye of residents in the area.

Named after the 2012 James Bond film, it has, among other things, a plunge pool, jacuzzi, wine cellar and full entertainment system.

Caption

