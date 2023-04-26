Senior Connect
Six charged in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims

From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Michael Hunter Snow, Dustin Lee Anderson,...
From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Michael Hunter Snow, Dustin Lee Anderson, Christopher Slate Arrowood(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that six people have been charged in a human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims.

The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, which the NHCSO is a part of, made five arrests in relation to the investigation that spanned over the last six months. Suspects have been given over 300 felony charges in connection to the investigation.

“The charges were related to the criminal activity of Cape Fear Escorts/Entertainers. Cape Fear Escorts/Entertainers would recruit victims by promising them thousands of dollars for dancing, but would, in turn, have the victims engage in commercial sex and took proceeds from it. All these incidents took place in the New Hanover County Area,” states the announcement from the NHCSO.

Those charged include:

  • Christopher Todd Evans was charged with 166 felonies related to human trafficking and narcotics violations. 3.75 Million Dollar Bond
  • Christopher Slate Arrowood was charged with 80 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. $750,000 Bond
  • Chandler David Anderson was charged with 66 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. STILL WANTED
  • Dustin Lee Anderson was charged with 16 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. $65,000 Bond
  • Michael Hunter Snow was charged with six felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. $50,000 Bond
  • Jesse Earl Bright was charged with four felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. $60,000 Bond

The NHCSO says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact them by calling 910-798-4200 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://www.nhcgov.com/1066/Submit-a-Crime-Tip.

“The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task consists of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Homeland Security Investigations, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina Probation and was assisted by the Durham Police Department,” states the announcement.

