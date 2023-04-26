Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 8

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this eighth episode: Gannon shoots the breeze with Wilmington’s National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist and tests out the office’s warning software.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.