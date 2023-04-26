Senior Connect
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 8

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this eighth episode: Gannon shoots the breeze with Wilmington’s National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist and tests out the office’s warning software.

