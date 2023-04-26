Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Prosecutors: Ft. Bragg soldier plotted to remove minorities from Robeson, Scotland counties

Fort Bragg sign
Fort Bragg sign(WECT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A Fort Bragg soldier faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in a federal case against him.

Court documents show 23-year-old Noah Anthony tried to enter Fort Bragg on March 3, 2022 while gate officers were performing random vehicle inspections.

During the inspection, authorities said they found a “Glock Like” 9mm privately made handgun, which is commonly called a Ghost Gun, with new serial number. Anthony was asked if the gun was registered, and he said he didn’t have any paperwork for it.

When military police arrived, they found two extended magazines, ammunition as well as an American flag with a swastika and other Nazi type patches.

Authorities then searched Anthony’s room where they found an FGC-9 rifle with no serial number, white supremacist literature, t-shirts and patches and several electronic devices.

Evidence presented in court shows that the electronic devices contained a self-titled “operation” with the goal “to physically remove as many of [black and brown people] from Hoke, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland counties by whatever means need be.”

The AFT Firearms Laboratory also confirmed that the FGC-9 rifle was a short barrel rifle that’s less than 16 inches and is in violation of the National Firearms Act.

Anthony pleaded on Tuesday to possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle. He will be sentenced later this year.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Michael Hunter Snow, Dustin Lee Anderson,...
Six charged in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
Kshaun Ahmad Williams
Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School
Eddie Richard Jr.
Sheriff’s office: Man stops himself halfway through bank robbery in New Hanover County
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man...
Business owner chases down man who allegedly threw rock through storefront window

Latest News

Julia Copenhaver
Trial date set for woman accused of killing mother in Oak Island
Senator Michael Lee
NC Republicans propose $1.3 billion expansion for private school vouchers
Band members say that Dreams Center is important to kids in Southeastern North Carolina and...
Local musicians perform at benefit concert to support Dreams Center
A closer look at the emails, legal-spending records around the removal of CFCC Trustee Ray Funderburk