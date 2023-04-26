Portion of Market St. to close completely for railroad repairs beginning Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced on Wednesday, April 26 that a portion of Market Street will be completely closed from Saturday morning, April 29, until Tuesday, May 2, for railroad repair work.

According to the announcement, Market Street from Darlington Avenue to Barclay Hills Drive will be closed during this time as CSX crews work on the repairs. Barclay is right after Taco Bell heading west, and Darlington is after the CVS heading east.

Significant traffic impacts are expected, and as a result, the city urges drivers to stay alert and be patient while travelling in the area.

The city announced that the following detours have been put into place for drivers to navigate around the closure:

Detours for those traveling eastbound on Market Street (from downtown):

“Right on 16th Street southbound > Left on Dawson Street eastbound > Left on College Road northbound > Market Street.

Left on 17th Street northbound > Right on Princess Place Drive eastbound > Left on 23rd Street northbound > Right on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway eastbound > Right on Kerr Avenue southbound > Market St.

Left on 23rd Street northbound > Right on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway eastbound > Right on Kerr Avenue southbound > Market Street.

Right on Covil Avenue southbound > Left on Randall Parkway eastbound > Left on Kerr Avenue northbound > Market Street.”

Detours for those traveling westbound on Market Street (towards downtown)

“Right on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway westbound > Right on 23rd Street southbound > Market Street.

Left on College Road southbound > Right on Oleander Drive westbound > Right on 17th Street northbound > Market Street.

Right on Kerr Avenue northbound > Left on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway westbound > Right on 23rd Street southbound > Market Street.

Right on Princess Place Drive > Left on 23rd Street southbound or Left on 16th Street southbound > Market Street.”

