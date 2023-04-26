Port City United interim director to transition to director role

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced on Wednesday, April 26, that Rashad Gattison is to serve as the director of Port City United.

Gattison was hired as the PCU Connect Supervisor in March of 2022 and has served as interim director since February of this year.

“Over the last year, Rashad has shown a commitment to helping others through innovative practices, which has helped Port City United in its mission to create a community that is equitable, healthy and safe for everyone,” New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet said. “His steadfast leadership and deep roots have helped PCU make inroads quickly, which has resulted in great successes. We are excited to see what the department can accomplish under his guidance.”

He has previously served with New Hanover County Schools, Coastal Horizons, Communities in Schools of Cape Fear and the Brigade Boys & Girls Club.

“With PCU, Gattison has assisted in the creation of outreach events for the community, including the highly successful Fresh Chance Friday which brought out nearly 400 people who were connected with job opportunities, resources and legal services for potential record expungement,” stated the announcement from the county. “Since opening in June 2022, the PCU Connect call center, which Gattison oversaw, has received and responded to more than 3,500 calls for assistance.”

While Gattison moves into the role of director, LaMeisha Green will become the PCU Connect Supervisor. She has served as the Connect interim supervisor since February.

“I’m so proud of the incredible work our PCU team has done to serve our community and connect residents with resources they might not have previously been aware of,” Gattison said. “It is an honor to be a small piece of our success so far. I’m grateful for the trust that is being placed in me to lead this department and look forward to seeing what we can achieve through collaboration in the future.”

