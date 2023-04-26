NC Republicans propose $1.3 billion expansion for private school vouchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A bill making its way through the North Carolina General Assembly would expand scholarship opportunities for students to attend private school. It would also create scholarships for students who graduate from high school in three years instead of four.

Republicans, including Senator Michael Lee, say Senate Bill 406 would create the largest expansion of the state’s private school voucher program since it was created. Democrats, however, say it would take away much-needed money from public schools.

The bill would end income caps for families, and allow all families in the state access to some opportunity scholarship money to send their kids to private school.

Lee says it is important for families to have an option for where to send their children to school.

“We’ve had kids in traditional school. We’ve had some of our children in charter school. We’ve had one of our children in a half-day special needs school and a half-day traditional school. We’ve had one child that was in a residential school, and we’ve had all these options because our children are very different,” said Lee.

If the bill becomes law, the state would dedicate $1.3 billion to private school vouchers over the next seven years.

“If we don’t start changing the focus in education and everything else with our children, that it needs to be centered around the child and the family, I think we’re really missing the boat and we’re failing our children,” Lee said.

A similar version of the bill has been introduced in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.