Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NC Republicans propose $1.3 billion expansion for private school vouchers

NC Republicans propose $1.3 billion expansion for private school vouchers
By Zach Solon
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A bill making its way through the North Carolina General Assembly would expand scholarship opportunities for students to attend private school. It would also create scholarships for students who graduate from high school in three years instead of four.

Republicans, including Senator Michael Lee, say Senate Bill 406 would create the largest expansion of the state’s private school voucher program since it was created. Democrats, however, say it would take away much-needed money from public schools.

The bill would end income caps for families, and allow all families in the state access to some opportunity scholarship money to send their kids to private school.

Lee says it is important for families to have an option for where to send their children to school.

“We’ve had kids in traditional school. We’ve had some of our children in charter school. We’ve had one of our children in a half-day special needs school and a half-day traditional school. We’ve had one child that was in a residential school, and we’ve had all these options because our children are very different,” said Lee.

If the bill becomes law, the state would dedicate $1.3 billion to private school vouchers over the next seven years.

“If we don’t start changing the focus in education and everything else with our children, that it needs to be centered around the child and the family, I think we’re really missing the boat and we’re failing our children,” Lee said.

A similar version of the bill has been introduced in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kshaun Ahmad Williams
Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School
Eddie Richard Jr.
Sheriff’s office: Man stops himself halfway through bank robbery in New Hanover County
From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Michael Hunter Snow, Dustin Lee Anderson,...
Six charged in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man...
Business owner chases down man who allegedly threw rock through storefront window

Latest News

Julia Copenhaver
Trial date set for woman accused of killing mother in Oak Island
Band members say that Dreams Center is important to kids in Southeastern North Carolina and...
Local musicians perform at benefit concert to support Dreams Center
A closer look at the emails, legal-spending records around the removal of CFCC Trustee Ray Funderburk
Items collected following a vehicle search in the area of N.C. 242 and N.C. 211, according to...
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrests man accused of trafficking cocaine