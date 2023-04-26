Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport to host concert fundraiser next month

North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport
North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport plans to host a concert fundraiser on Thursday, May 25.

According to a Facebook announcement from the city, the event will occur from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Garrison Lawn at Fort Johnson, located at 203 E Bay St. in Southport.

The Back Porch Rockers are scheduled to perform. Proceeds from the event will be used to support new exhibits at the museum.

“Raffle for Trunks of Grog/Wine and Treasures of the Cape Fear!” states the announcement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kshaun Ahmad Williams
Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School
Eddie Richard Jr.
Sheriff’s office: Man stops himself halfway through bank robbery in New Hanover County
Workforce Housing
No place like home: families struggling in their search for more affordable housing
(Top row) Christen Love and Jordan Stokes (Bottom Row) Christian Faison and Jaheim Smith
All four suspects arrested in connection to Bojangles shooting in Burgaw
Edgar Leslie Smith Jr
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Latest News

Gattison was hired as the PCU Connect Supervisor in March of 2022 and has served as interim...
Port City United interim director to transition to director role
Tribute to Carolina Shag pays tribute to the popular dance that began along the Carolina coast.
Carolina Beach Mural Project unveils new installment paying tribute to Carolina shag
Local groups are partnering to give away 1,000 trees at Founders Park in Leland on Saturday,...
Local groups to give away 1,000 trees at event in Leland
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help educating her students about ancient Greece!