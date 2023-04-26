N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport to host concert fundraiser next month

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport plans to host a concert fundraiser on Thursday, May 25.

According to a Facebook announcement from the city, the event will occur from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Garrison Lawn at Fort Johnson, located at 203 E Bay St. in Southport.

The Back Porch Rockers are scheduled to perform. Proceeds from the event will be used to support new exhibits at the museum.

“Raffle for Trunks of Grog/Wine and Treasures of the Cape Fear!” states the announcement.

