Local musicians perform at benefit concert to support Dreams Center

Local musicians hold benefit concert to support Dreams Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three local bands are performing this year’s ‘Dreams Come True’ Benefit Concert to support the Dreams Center for Arts Education on Saturday, May 13.

This is the second year anniversary of the concert, and after a chance meeting at another concert, Quinn Russell from the band ‘Courtney Lynn & Quinn’ and Jacquie Lee from ‘Striking Cooper’ started talking about giving back to the community.

“After talking for some time, we were wanting to get involved in the community a little bit more, and do something good for our community that we both live in, you know, here in Wilmington. So Dreams came up and it seemed very fitting,” Russell said.

Band members say that Dreams Center is important to kids in southeastern North Carolina, and that the programs the center provides give back to the community.

“It provides so much for the kids in our community in terms of arts programming, and it’s just-- the facility is beautiful if you’ve ever seen it, they have so much there that kids can go and do. Basically everything in terms of digital art or physical art. There’s pottery, there’s dance, there’s music, there’s theatre,” Lee said.

The concert doors will open at the Dreams Center at 6 p.m., and the music will start at 7 p.m. The Graes will open the show, with Courtney Lynn & Quinn following after and finally, Striking Cooper will close out the night.

Tickets are available here.

