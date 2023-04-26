K9 in Bladen County helps locate runaway juvenile

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is shouting out K9 Arco for his help in a runaway juvenile investigation last week.

“On April 20th, 2023 Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 900 block of M and M Street in Elizabethtown in reference to a juvenile complaint. Upon arrival, the juvenile left the residence in an unknown direction of travel. K9 Arco and his handler arrived on the scene within minutes and were deployed,” states the Facebook post from the BCSO.

The BCSO says the juvenile was safely located behind a tree some distance away and reunited with their parents.

“Recovery time could have been longer without the assistance of K9 Arco,” states the post.

