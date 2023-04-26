Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area to take off Saturday

The Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area is set to take off on Saturday, April 26
The Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area is set to take off on Saturday, April 26(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area will take 75 veterans to Washington D.C. this Saturday, April 29.

The World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War-era veterans will be taken on a tour of war monuments during a ‘day of honor.’

The return flight is expected to reach the Wilmington International Airport the same day.

Interested community members are invited to come by the airport at 8:30 p.m. to welcome home the veterans.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kshaun Ahmad Williams
Teen arrested, charged with bringing gun to Ashley High School
Eddie Richard Jr.
Sheriff’s office: Man stops himself halfway through bank robbery in New Hanover County
From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Michael Hunter Snow, Dustin Lee Anderson,...
Six charged in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man...
Business owner chases down man who allegedly threw rock through storefront window

Latest News

Hotel Ballast in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina
StepUp Wilmington to host fundraising luncheon
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again.
Skyfall yacht
Soundside Park
Food, activities and live music to feature at Surf City’s ‘Bridge Jam’ in May