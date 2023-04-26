Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area to take off Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area will take 75 veterans to Washington D.C. this Saturday, April 29.

The World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War-era veterans will be taken on a tour of war monuments during a ‘day of honor.’

The return flight is expected to reach the Wilmington International Airport the same day.

Interested community members are invited to come by the airport at 8:30 p.m. to welcome home the veterans.

