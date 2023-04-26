Former Laney HS golf standout Grace Holcomb named All-Conference at UNCG

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Former Laney High School standout Grace Holcomb and freshman Julia Baeumken of the UNC Greensboro women’s golf team were named to the 2022-23 All-Southern Conference teams, announced Tuesday by conference officials. This is the first time since 2018 that two members of the UNCG squad received the honors.

According to a UNCG news release, Holcomb made the Southern Conference All-Conference team for the first time, following a sophomore season where she finished sixth in the league championship tournament. She finished 15 places higher in the 2022-23 championship than she did in her freshman season.

Holcomb led the Spartans team with an average score of 75.3 in 23 rounds of competition during the season. According to the UNCG statistics, Holcomb had four top-10 finishes, including top-five efforts at the Grandover Invitational and the Pirate Invitational.

Here is the full list of 2022-23 All-Southern Conference teams selections:

2022-23 All-Southern Conference Team

Hollie Muse, Sr., ETSU

Sophie Bert, So., ETSU

Anna Morgan, Sr., Furman

Chloe Johnson, Fr., Furman

Kate Song, So., Mercer

Grace Holcomb , So., UNCG

Dorota Zalewska, Sr., Chattanooga

Brielle Mapanao, Fr., Western Carolina

Elizabeth Lohbauer, So., Western Carolina

Madison Isaacson, 5th, Western Carolina

2022-23 All-Southern Conference Freshman Team

Chloe Johnson, Furman

Faith Johnson, Furman

Julia Baeumken , UNCG

Kera Healey, Chattanooga

Brielle Mapanao, Western Carolina

